Dozens of possible terrorists detained in Türkiye

25 Oct. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Turkish media, an anti-terrorist operation took place in Istanbul.

During the operation, law enforcement officers detained 35 supporters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (considered a terrorist organization and banned in Türkiye). They are suspected of preparing to hold street protests. According to the police, the criminals were also planning to use incendiary mixtures during the riots.

The operation was organized as part of the investigation of a criminal case in which more than 40 PKK supporters are accused. It is being conducted by the Istanbul prosecutor’s office.

Let us remind you that a terrorist attack took place in Ankara on Wednesday. The criminals broke into the building of the Tusaş aerospace corporation. Five people were killed and 22 others were injured. Two of the attackers were killed. The investigation identified that the attack had been carried out by the PKK.