PKK claims responsibility for terrorist attack in Ankara

25 Oct. 14:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

It has become known who is behind the terrorist attack near the TUSAŞ company facility in Ankara. The Kurdistan Workers' Party (the PKK) claims responsibility for the attack on October 23. The PKK is banned in Türkiye and recognized as a terrorist organization.

According to a statement by the PKK, cited by the Turkish TV channel Sözcü, the attack was carried out by militants of the "Immortal Battalion", which is the military wing of the Kurdish movement. The attack had been planned for a long time. It has nothing to do with domestic political events in the country.

The Turkish authorities have intensified their fight against terrorism. Today, an anti-terrorist operation was carried out in Istanbul, resulting in the detention of 35 supporters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party.