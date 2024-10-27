Ilham Aliyev congratulates Irakli Kobakhidze on convincing victory of ruling party

27 Oct. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev today congratulated Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze on the victory of the ruling Georgian Dream party in the parliamentary elections held in the country yesterday, October 26.

"I heartily congratulate you on the results of the parliamentary elections held in Georgia and the victory of the Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party, which is the leading political force in your country",

Ilham Aliyev said.

The President of Azerbaijan emphasized that Georgian citizens expressed their support for the development, stability and traditional values through this vote. He expressed confidence that the results of the past elections would contribute to the comprehensive development and prosperity of Georgia.

According to the Azerbaijani leader, the results of the parliamentary elections will also affect the further sustainable development of Azerbaijani-Georgian interstate relations, which stem from the will of their peoples, who have historically lived in a spirit of friendship, brotherhood and good neighborliness, andfurther enhancement of the authority of our countries in the South Caucasus and the wider region.

In his congratulations, the President of Azerbaijan expressed confidence that the two countries will continue to make joint efforts to strengthen the strategic partnership for the sake of prosperity of their peoples, well-being and security of the entire region, as well as the successful continuation of mutually beneficial activities in bilateral and multilateral formats.

The Azerbaijani leader also invited the Georgian Prime Minister to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan to continue the political dialogue and conveyed his best wishes to the friendly people of Georgia, wishing them everlasting peace and prosperity.