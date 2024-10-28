Elections in Uzbekistan: all five parties enter parliament, Liberal Democrats win majority

28 Oct. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Uzbekistan Liberal Democratic Party won the majority of seats in the Legislative Chamber as a result of parliamentary elections, the Uzbek Central Election Commission said on Monday.

Uzbekistan's Liberal Democratic Party has won 64 seats out of 150 in Uzbekistan's parliament with 42.7% of the vote in the election.

The National Revival Democratic Party got 29 seats (18.82%), Adolat (Justice) Social Democratic Party won 21 seats (16.2%), People's Democratic Party 20 seats (13.12%), and the Environmental Party 16 seats (13%).