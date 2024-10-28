Preparations for Putin's visit to Kazakhstan underway

28 Oct. 20:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the press secretary Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin is preparing for Russian leader Vladimir Putin's visit to Kazakhstan.

It was previously reported that the President of Russia may come to Kazakhstan on November 27. The state visit scheduled for this date is mentioned in particular in the protocol of the intergovernmental commission on cooperation between Moscow and Astana, excerpts from which were published by KazTAg, TASS reports.

"The visit is indeed being actively prepared. We will inform you about the dates in a timely manner",

Peskov said.

Let us remind you that in early July that Vladimir Putin accepted the invitation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to make an autumn visit to Kazakhstan. At that time, the Russian leader was on a visit to Kazakhstan, where Tokayev invited him to Kazakhstan for a state visit. According to the President of Kazakhstan, Putin could attend a meeting of the CSTO Supreme Council in Kazakhstan in November. In addition to this, Tokayev emphasized that such a visit is necessary to maintain the achieved pace of cooperation.

In response, Putin expressed gratitude and accepted the invitation.