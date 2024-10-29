29 Oct. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

French member of the European Parliament Thierry Mariani dismissed accusations that Russia interfered in the Georgian parliamentary election as untrue.

"From now on, if you lose an election, blame the Russians. This will legitimize an attempted coup to deny the voters their choice," Thierry Mariani said.

According to him, the West wants an uprising in Georgia.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said allegations that Russia meddled in the Georgian election are absolutely unsubstantiated and strongly rejected by the Kremlin.

Georgia held its parliamentary election on October 26. The the ruling Georgian Dream party, which has been in power for 12 years, secured 54.08% of the vote. Georgian President Salome Zurabichvili earlier said the outcome of the election is tantamount to subjugating Georgia to Russia and called for protests.