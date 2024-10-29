Aghdam Industrial Park employs plenty of individuals

29 Oct. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The State Employment Agency under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population has organized a media tour of Aghdam Industrial Park, the press service of the Azerbaijani State Employment Agency said.

The Aghdam Industrial Park plays an important role in the revival of territories liberated from occupation, the realization of the industrial potential of Karabakh, support of entrepreneurship, as well as in employing the population, AzerTAc reported.

The agency constantly cooperates with the enterprises working in Aghdam Industrial Park. About 100 people have already been employed at these enterprises through the State Employment Agency. The overwhelming majority of them are former IDPs.

Furthermore, joint work is also carried out in the organization of vocational training courses. The professional courses were organized for 55 people at the production bases of the enterprises in the industrial park.