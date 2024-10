29 Oct. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Manchester City's Spanish midfielder Rodri received the 2024 Men's Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award, which is presented annually to the best players in football.

The 68th edition of the awards was held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

Rodri has been suffering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury since September.

A Rodri-led Sky Blues won 64 matches last season, except for the FA Cup final against Manchester United on May 25, which ended 1-2.