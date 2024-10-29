Kremlin declares unwillingness to interfere in Georgia's internal affairs

29 Oct. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia has no intention of interfering in Georgia's internal affairs, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov emphasized.

"Of course, we have no right, no desire or intention to interfere in Georgia's internal affairs. But we are concerned that the EU and the USA issued ultimatums to the current Georgian leadership in their official statements yesterday. Everything else is the concern of Georgia's law enforcement agencies",

Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier, the politician spoke out about accusations against Russia regarding interference in the elections in Georgia, firmly rejecting all claims and calling the voting results "the choice of the Georgian people."

The ruling party "Georgian Dream" won the parliamentary elections in Georgia with 53.92% of the vote, securing 89 out of 150 mandates in parliament. The opposition and the Georgian president Salome Zurabishvili expressed strong dissatisfaction with the results, alleging vote rigging, though no evidence has been presented yet.