29 Oct. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Rospatent has received an application for registration of a new trademark from the Russian "Auchan".

The company is developing its own line of products for children under the brand "Auchan Red Bird Kids" aimed at children aged 3-10. The registered trademark will be used for toys, games, toiletries and other goods.

The report specifies that the packaging of all children's products "Auchan" will feature a red chick, TASS reports.

The "Auchan" retail chain has been operating in Russia since 2002.