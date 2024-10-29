Erdoğan: Fight against terrorism to continue

29 Oct. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced his intention to fight terrorism in the country, emphasizing that no one could prevent Ankara from eliminating this threat.

According to the President, the fight will continue until the country and the region are freed from terrorists. He added that Türkiye would not play the game of "barons".

Erdoğan concluded that the future of the region should not be associated with terror and violence.

Terrorist attack in Ankara

Let us remind you that on October 23, an explosion occurred near the TUSAŞ building, killing five and injuring 22 people. The country's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya called it a terrorist attack.

The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), banned in Türkiye, took responsibility for the attack. The minister said that the militants killed were members of the PKK.