Lebanon's Hezbollah appoints Naim Qasem as secretary-general

30 Oct. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Deputy chief of Hezbollah Naim Qassem has been appointed as the new leader of the Lebanese group.

"The Shura Council has agreed to designate Sheikh Naim Qassem as the movement’s new secretary-general," the group said.

The statement pledged "to work together to achieve Hezbollah's principles and goals and to keep the flame of resistance shining and its banner raised until victory is achieved."

The group’s former Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut on September 27.