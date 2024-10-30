Yerevan ready to agree with Baku on remaining points of peace treaty

30 Oct. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia sees opportunities to agree on the non-agreed points of the peace treaty with Azerbaijan, Chief of staff of the Armenian PM's office Arayik Harutyunyan said today, commenting on the meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.

"We are aiming for all the processes that have been initiated, including the signing of the peace treaty, to become reality soon. I believe that such contacts are useful,” Harutyunyan said.

According to him, the Armenian side assess such meetings positively in terms of dialogue and sees an opportunity to agree on the non-agreed points of the peace treaty.

Addressing the Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in Geneva in mid-October, Armenian parliament speaker Alen Simonyan said that Armenia and Azerbaijan have reached consensus on 16 points of a peace treaty.