30 Oct. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said that the parliamentary elections in Georgia were conducted in an absolutely clean, democratic and fair manner.

"The elections were completely fair, free, competitive and honest. There were no problems with transparency. Everything can be double-checked," Irakli Kobakhidze said.

Earlier, the Helsinki Commission said after the results of the Georgian parliamentary elections did not reflect the will of the people. This statement also supported Georgian President Salome Zurabichvili's claims that the elections were rigged.

The Prosecutor's Office of Georgia launched an investigation into claims of “falsification” of the parliamentary elections and noted that Zourabichvili has been summoned for questioning on October 31 as part of the investigation.