EC refuses to negotiate Georgia’s accession to European Union

30 Oct. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: European Commission website

The European Commission is not going to recommend starting negotiations with Georgia on EU membership. The EC noted that the authorities of the republic first need to change their political course.

Negotiations with Georgia on accession to the European Union will not begin until the country abandons its current political course. The corresponding statement is included in the annual report of the European Commission on enlargement and progress of candidates on the path to the European Union.

The document emphasizes that the current course of the Georgian leadership undermines the possibility of its accession to the EU.

"If Georgia does not change its course, which undermines its path to the EU, and does not demonstrate visible efforts to respond to the concerns of the European Union in the implementation of key reforms, the European Commission will not be in a position to consider recommending the start of negotiations with Georgia,”

– the EC annual report reads.