New Hezbollah Secretary General promises to defeat Israel

30 Oct. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Tasnim Agency Website

The newly elected leader of Hezbollah has informed supporters of his intention to defeat Israel. According to him, he will adhere to the course started by the previous Secretary General of the organization.

The new Secretary General of Hezbollah intends to continue the course of the previous leader of the organization, Hassan Nasrallah, who was recently eliminated by Israel. Naim Qasem announced this in his first speech after being elected as Secretary General.

"My work program will be a continuation of the program of our leader Hassan Nasrallah in all areas - in politics, jihad, social sphere, culture,”

– Naim Qasem said.

According to Hezbollah Secretary General, there will be many victims, nonetheless, he is sure in victory.