30 Oct. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia is increasing its import of butter from abroad. Several days ago, products from Türkiye began to arrive in the country.

Türkiye has started supplying butter to Russia, Rosselkhoznadzor informs.

"Supplies of butter from Türkiye to Russia began on October 27, 2024,”

– the press service of the agency reports.

At the moment, 20 tons of products have already been imported to the territory of the Russian Federation.