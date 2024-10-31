Zurabishvili calls on prosecutor's office to do their job and not bother her

31 Oct. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian President Salome Zurabichvili has no intention of going to the prosecutor's office to explain her statement on the rigged parliamentary election, which took place on October 26.

"The prosecutors are expecting me to give evidence of the rigging, but it should happen the other way round. I would advise the prosecutors to do their job, and the president will do her job," Zurabichvili said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the prosecutors issued a release saying they had started an investigation into the statements by the president and the opposition on the rigging of the parliamentary election. Zurabichvili was summoned to the prosecutor's office to explain her statements.