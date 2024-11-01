1 Nov. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia's relations with Western countries will begin to improve next year. The Georgian Prime Minister made this statement in an interview with the Imedi TV channel.

"As for a significant reset of relations [with the West], I think that all this will begin in the first quarter of next year",

Irakli Kobakhidze said.

Let us remind you that the day before, the EU Ambassador to Tbilisi reported that the South Caucasus republic is demonstrating an unprecedented decline for a country wishing to join the European Union.