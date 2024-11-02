People charged with ballot-stuffing taken into custody in Georgia

2 Nov. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia’s Marneuli Magistrate Court has ordered that two people charged with organizing ballot-stuffing at a polling station in the recent parliamentary election be taken into custody, Judge Gvantsa Chikovani announced.

"The court hereby upholds the request by Tornike Kapanadze, a prosecutor at the Marneuli District Prosecutor’s Office, that suspect Rovshan Iskandarov be taken into custody," the judge said.

The second suspect has also been taken into custody.

On Thursday, the Georgian Interior Ministry said two people had been detained for ballot-stuffing at the 69th polling station in the Marneuli District. The offense is punishable with a prison term of up to two years. Georgia held its parliamentary elections on October 26.