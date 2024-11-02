Azerbaijan and Armenia discuss border delimitation issues

2 Nov. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The 10th meeting of the State Commissions on the Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan on November 1, 2024, on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Sputnik Azerbaijan reported.

The discussion were held under the chairmanship of the Deputy PMs of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Shahin Mustafayev and Mher Grigoryan.

"The parties exchanged views on the sequence of the areas/sections of the border line for the implementation of delimitation work in the next phase, discussed drafts of the relevant instructions regarding the procedures for carrying out the delimitation work, as well as agreed to determine the date and location of the next meeting in a working order," the statement reads.

Following the conclusion of the Commissions' meeting, Mustafayev and Grigoryan separately discussed issues related to transportation communications.