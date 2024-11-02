Karabakh revival: number of enterprises exceeds 5,000

2 Nov. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Nearly 5,100 business entities are operating in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions as of October 1, 2024, along with 93,386 individual entrepreneurs, Azerbaijan’s State Statistical Committee reported.

The number of microenterprises totaled 3,875 in the Karabakh economic region (2.2%). In Eastern Zangezur, there were 851 microenterprises (0.5%).

The number of small enterprises in the Karabakh economic region was reported at 188 (1.6%), while in Eastern Zangezur, there were 52 (0.4%).

Medium-sized enterprises in Karabakh numbered 86 (2.1%), while Eastern Zangezur had 22 (0.6%).

Karabakh registered 6 large enterprises as of October 1 (0.7%), and Eastern Zangezur had 5 (0.6%).

In terms of individual entrepreneurs, there were 87,510 operating in the Karabakh region (6.4%), and 5,876 in Eastern Zangezur (0.4%).