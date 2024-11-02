Baku to host high-level ministerial dialogue during COP29

2 Nov. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Baku will host the 2nd high-level ministerial dialogue on climate action on November 15, as part of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture reported.

The meeting is planned to be held in the Blue Zone at COP29, the ministry noted.

Ministers, deputy ministers, and leaders from international organizations will attend the event organized by the ministries of culture of the UAE, Brazil and Azerbaijan.

Approximately 120 guests, including experts and representatives from NGOs, are expected to participate. The high-level dialogue aims to foster international consensus on integrating culture- encompassing art and heritage - into the action plan for combating climate change.