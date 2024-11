3 Nov. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Sunday, November 3, an earthquake occurred near the city of Germsar in the province of Semnan, northern Iran, local media report.

According to seismologists, the strength of the tremors was 4.8 points on the Richter scale. Their epicenter was located 5 km from the city, and the hypocenter was at a depth of 11 km.

About 10 people sustained minor injuries as a result of the earthquake. Due to the tremors, some residents of the city experienced power outages and loss of internet access.