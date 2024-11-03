US citizen detained in Iran

3 Nov. 15:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

A U.S. citizen, Reza Valizadeh, who also holds Iranian citizenship, has been detained in Iran. This information was confirmed by the US State Department.

The detained man worked for Radio Farda, a U.S.-funded affiliate of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

In February, Valizadeh wrote on his social media pages that his family members had been detained in Iran in an attempt to make him return to the country.

According to the Associated Press, Valizadeh is the first American to be detained in Iran since 1979.