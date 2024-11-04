Georgian court rejects to annul election protocols following NGO lawsuit

4 Nov. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The lawsuit of the NGO "Georgian Young Lawyers' Association" on the issue of violation of the principles of secret voting in elections and the need to annul the results was not satisfied by the court.

The NGO demanded that the results of the 86 polling stations' protocols be annulled. Ozurgeti District Court noted that the secrecy of the vote had been observed.

"The court made a decision and did not satisfy the mentioned lawsuit. Secret voting was definitely fully protected",

Chairman of Ozurgeti District Electoral Commission Berdia Lomidze said.

The "Georgian Young Lawyers' Association" believes that two-thirds of the election results - covering more than 2.2 thousand polling stations - should be annulled.

Let us remind you that, according to the Central Election Commission, the Georgian Dream won the elections with 53.93% of the votes. The opposition, along with supportive NGOs, and the President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, said that the elections had been totally falsified. An investigation into the allegations is underway, though none of those who do not recognize the election results are cooperating with the investigation.