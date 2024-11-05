Rahman Mustafayev presents credentials to Vladimir Putin

5 Nov. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Ambassador Rahman Mustafayev has presented his credentials to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The ceremony of presenting credentials to the Russian President from foreign ambassadors was held today in the Alexander Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace.

In addition, the head of state has received the credentials of 27 more newly appointed ambassadors.

Rahman Mustafayev was appointed Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia per the decree signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on October 1.

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Russia is doing everything possible to normalize Azerbaijani-Armenian relations.

"We have been and continue to work towards the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, ensuring durable peace in the South Caucasus. We will keep supporting the efforts towards a peace agreement, the delimitation of state borders, and the unblocking of economic and transportation links," Putin said.

The Russian President also expressed satisfaction that the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia used the BRICS summit in Kazan as a platform for a productive discussion on key issues related to achieving lasting peace and interethnic harmony in the region.