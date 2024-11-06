Donald Trump elected 47th president of U.S.

6 Nov. 10:31 (UTC+3 MSK)

Donald Trump is projected to become the 47th president, outpacing Democrat Kamala Harris in key swing states.

The New York Times Needle gives Trump a 95% chance to win the Electoral College. He’s estimated to have won Georgia (16 electoral votes) by 2.5% over Democrat Kamala Harris and North Carolina (16) by 3.3%.

Other key states have not yet been called, but Trump has an 85% probability of winning Pennsylvania (19 electoral votes), a 71% chance to win Michigan (15), a 79% chance to win Wisconsin (ten) and an 83% chance to win Arizona (11). There are still no results from Nevada (six).

A candidate must win at least 270 out of 538 electoral votes to win the White House. If Trump wins all the seven key states in which the “needle” favours him, he will win the Electoral College by a 312–226 margin.

The needle’s popular vote projection also favours Trump by 1.2%. If Trump wins the popular vote as well as the Electoral College, it will be the first time Republicans have won both since 2004. In 2000 and 2016, Republicans won the Electoral College but not the popular vote.

Earlier, voting in the U.S. general elections has ended, with the last polling station in the U.S. closing in Adak on the Aleutian Islands, the westernmost settlement in the U.S. with a population of about 150 people.

In total, more than 124.3 mln people voted in the election, according to the latest data.

Tuesday's general election in the U.S. elects the president and vice president, 33 senators, 435 members of the House of Representatives, 13 governors of states and territories, and representatives of local governments.