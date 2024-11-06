Georgia actively develops hotel industry

6 Nov. 16:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Since the beginning of 2024 alone, 12 new hotels have been built in Georgia, bringing the total number of accommodation facilities in the country to 1,200, or 36,742 rooms, according to the investment company Galt & Taggart's report.

In 2023, there were 1,188 hotels in Georgia with a capacity of 35,400. However, the growth of tourism in the country has prompted further investment in the construction of new hotels. In the third quarter of 2024 alone, the demand for room reservations grew by 5.8% in Tbilisi and by 24.6% in Batumi, despite the rather high prices for accommodation averaging $ 55 per night in both cities, Sputnik Georgia reports.

In the third quarter of this year alone, 2.8 million tourists visited Georgia, which is 2.5% more than in the same period last year. Foreign guests spent about 5.7 billion lari in the country. It is 18.1% more than in the same period in 2023. 38.3% of this sum was spent on accommodation, the country's National Statistics Office "Sakstat" reported.