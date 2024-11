6 Nov. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The first president of the country, Levon Ter-Petrosyan, underwent surgery in Armenia. The information was confirmed by his press secretary on social networks on November 6.

Arman Musinyan emphasized that it was a simple surgical intervention in a private clinic and the former head of state is currently at home.

According to the previous reports, the first president of the country, who will turn 80 in January next year, visited a private medical center for a routine check-up.