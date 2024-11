6 Nov. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the State Guardianship Agency of Georgia, a fire broke out in a private nursing home in the village of Mukhrani in central Georgia on November 6.

The tragedy claimed the lives of two elderly men. Two more citizens were injured and taken to the hospital.

An investigation into the incident is underway. Residents of the nursing home have been temporarily moved to other facilities.