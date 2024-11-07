Kazakhstan to produce sustainable aviation fuel

7 Nov. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

KazMunayGas and Axens have agreed to explore the possibility of producing sustainable aviation fuel in Kazakhstan, KMG's press service reported.

A pre-feasibility study for the project to build an SAF production complex in Kazakhstan has already been carried out with the participation of KMG's subsidiary KazMunayGas - Aero LLP and the national carrier Air Astana.

"The next stage will be the development of a feasibility study for the project," the national oil and gas company said.

It was previously reported that the international company would become a partner of KMG in the project to build the first integrated gas chemical complex using AlphaButol technology. The design capacity of the gas chemical complex is 1.25 million tonnes of polyethylene per year. The plant will be built in the special economic zone in the Atyrau region.