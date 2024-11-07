Additional trains to run between Batumi and Tbilisi in mid-November

7 Nov. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Additional trains will run between Batumi and Tbilisi on November 16 and 17, Georgian Railways reported.

The trains will be launched due to the popularity of the route and the sharp increase in the number of passengers.

As noted in the Georgian Railways' schedule, the additional train will depart from Tbilisi at 12:50, while another train will leave Batumi at 00:30. Travel time will be just over 5 hours.

It is noted that tickets can be purchased online, through vending machines, and at the station's ticket offices.