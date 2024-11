7 Nov. 20:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Special equipment has joined the snow removal in the highland villages of Adjara in Georgia, the Department of Highways reported.

Snow removal work is underway in the settlements of Khulo and Shuakhevi. According to the department, the height of the snowdrifts is 30-40 cm.

Traffic on the roads of all villages and settlements will be fully restored soon, the department promised.