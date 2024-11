8 Nov. 13:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Friday, November 8, Victory Park was inaugurated in Baku. The opening was attended by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their son Heydar Aliyev.

During the opening ceremony, the head of state raised the national flag of Azerbaijan. Wreaths and flowers were laid at the Victory Monument.

Following this, Ilham Aliyev addressed the people.