Exhibition dedicated to anniversary of 1941 parade opens in Moscow

An open-air museum dedicated to the 83rd anniversary of the military parade that took place on November 7, 1941, has opened on Moscow's Red Square.

There, everyone can see five exhibits dedicated to the history of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War. Besides, every day, more than 300 performers will stage reenactments, showing the history of this period. The scenery includes recreated houses from 1941 with multimedia screens in place of windows and small stages for the performances.

The exhibition will run until November 10.