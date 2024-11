9 Nov. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia’s Consul General in Armenia’s Gyumri Ruslan Kandaurov has died at the age of 63, the Russian embassy in Armenia said.

"We regret to inform that Russian Consul General in Gyumri Ruslan Kandaurov passed away on November 8," the statement reads.

Kandaurov has been working at the Russian foreign ministry since 1996, occupying various positions in the ministry’s central administration and abroad. He was appointed Consul General in Gyumri in December 2020.