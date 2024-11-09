Tourist was rescued in mountains near Sudak

9 Nov. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, Crimean rescuers rescued a tourist who decided to conquer the peak of Karaul-Oba near the village of Novy Svet in Sudak. The terrain turned out to be too difficult for an amateur.

Today, Crimean rescuers rescued a man from the mountains near Sudak who got stuck on difficult rocky terrain and was unable to descend from the mountain to the plain, the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

The tourist decided to conquer the small mountain of Karaul-Oba near the Sudak village of Novy Svet, but the elevation turned out to be low and quite accessible only at first glance.

"Upon arrival at the scene, the rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, together with employees of the State Institution of the Republic of Crimea "Krym-Spas", conducted a search, found and evacuated the tourist to a safe place with the help of mountaineering equipment,”

- the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Crimea informed.