10 Nov. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

UFC fighter Khamzat Chimaev, a native of Chechnya, may fight for the organization's middleweight champion title in 2025.

"The title fight may take place in Australia at UFC 312. We are considering this possibility and waiting for a decision from the UFC",

the athlete's team said.

Khamzat Chimaev was born in Chechnya. Now, he is competing under the flag of the UAE. He is third in the UFC middleweight rankings. The 30-year-old fighter has 14 wins and no losses, TASS reports.

Earlier at the UFC 308 tournament, Khamzat Chimaev defeated Australian Robert Whittaker via a submission hold ahead of schedule.