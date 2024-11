10 Nov. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The renovation of Mira Street in the Stavropol village of Krasnogvardeyskoye was part of the regional program "Development of the transport system".

The 11.5-million-ruble project included new asphalt was laid on the street, fences, road signs, parking lots and additional infrasructure.

The village authorities stated that the reconstruction have made travel along the street both comfortable and safe, adding that the project is socially significant.