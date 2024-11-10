Kremlin calls Trump's post-election actions unpredictable

10 Nov. 15:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Donald Trump, who won the recent US presidential election, is less predictable than his former opponents Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"It's one thing to bet on predictability. In terms of Ms. Harris and Mr. Biden, everything is quite predictable, and the line they will take until they leave the White House. Mr. Trump is less predictable in this regard",

Dmitry Peskov said.

He emphasized that Trump is more unpredictable in fulfilling his promises, adding that Russia would focus on its own agenda and simultaneously monitor the situation.

According to Dmitry Peskov, the elections in the USA will not affect the future world. Dominant trends in society play a greater role in this issue, he added in a dialogue with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.