Iran and Qatar pursue plans for world’s longest undersea tunnel

11 Nov. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref has announced Tehran and Doha’s mutual pursuit of constructing the world’s longest undersea tunnel to connect Iran and Qatar.

In a meeting with Qatar’s newly appointed Ambassador to Iran, Sa'ad bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud Al-Sharif, Aref stressed the importance of the ambitious project, which aims to enhance connectivity between the two nations.

He said that a specialized Iranian team has been appointed to conduct preliminary studies, with plans to visit Doha in the coming weeks for discussions, IRNA reported.

Highlighting close political alignment between Tehran and Doha, Aref expressed optimism for a continued elevation of diplomatic, economic and cultural relations.