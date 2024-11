11 Nov. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted responsibility for the first time for the mass pager explosions that rocked Lebanon nearly two months ago.

"Netanyahu confirmed Sunday that he greenlighted the pager operation in Lebanon," his spokesperson Omer Dostri said.

At least 26 people were killed and over 3,200 others injured when thousands of pager devices exploded in several areas across Lebanon in mid-September.