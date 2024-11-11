UN Climate Change Conference COP29 opens in Baku

11 Nov. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) kicks off today in Baku.

The official opening ceremony is taking place on November 11 in Plenary Hall Nizami at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

The World Leaders’ Summit on Climate Action will be held on November 12-13. This major event will run through November 22.

The UN Climate Change Conference is a yearly conference held in the framework of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, this year in Azerbaijan.

As the world’s most significant climate conference, COP29 will serve as a pivotal platform for negotiating international climate policies, advancing climate action, and fostering global cooperation to achieve a sustainable and resilient future.

The COP29 event will feature two main zones: the Blue Zone and the Green Zone. The Blue Zone is open to accredited delegates only and will host formal negotiations, the World Climate Action Summit and country pavilions.

The Green Zone will be open to non-accredited delegates such as businesses, the public, youth groups, civil society, academia, and artists. This space offers a platform for the private sector to showcase their contributions to the global climate challenge through innovative approaches, climate action technologies and entrepreneurship.

The main expectation from COP29 is to agree on a new funding amount for climate action that developed countries will provide to developing countries - an additional $500 billion to $1 trillion per year.

The COP29 Presidency has put forward 14 initiatives covering topics such as the link between climate action and sustainable development goals, green energy zones and corridors, energy storage, harmony for climate resilience, agriculture, clean hydrogen, methane reduction from organic waste, green digital action, and more. Additionally, one of the initiatives includes the establishment of the Climate Finance Action Fund.

Enabling climate finance will contribute to meeting the 1.5°C commitment by bringing everyone together, as well as being a key priority for enabling action.

In 2024, Azerbaijan declared the "Year of Solidarity for a Green World", following the order signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

COP28 President Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber has handed over the COP Presidency to Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev.

"Current policies are leading us to global warming at the level of three degrees. This will be a catastrophe for billions of people. Climate change is not a problem of the future; it is already happening. COP29 is an opportunity to begin a new chapter for all, and it cannot be missed," Mukhtar Babayev said.

The event's president said the world was "on a road to ruin" and the summit was a "moment of truth" for the world's climate goals.

"Azerbaijan can build the bridge, but you all need to walk across it. In fact, we need to start running," Mukhtar Babayev said.

The official noted that affected communities need more than just compassion, prayers, and paperwork - they are calling for leadership and concrete action. “COP29 is an important moment to pave the way forward for all of us,” he stressed.