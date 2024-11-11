Charles Michel arrives in Baku to attend COP29

11 Nov. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of the European Council Charles Michel arrived in the Azerbaijani capital today to attend the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the European Council President was welcomed by Vugar Mustafayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense Industry, along with other officials.

COP29 in Baku will be held from November 11 to 22. The conference will be attended by around 80 heads of state and government, as well as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev, President of the Asian Development Bank Masatsugu Asakawa, Vatican's Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and others.