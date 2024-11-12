Türkiye's pavilion opened at COP29 in Azerbaijan

12 Nov. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye's pavilion opening ceremony was held at COP29 with the participation of Türkiye's Minister of Environment and Urban Development Murat Kurum.

At the opening ceremony, Kurum noted that since COP29 is being held in Azerbaijan, Türkiye is taking more active participation here on the principle of “One Nation, Two States.”

“In addition, this time we will also discuss financial mechanisms related to climate change,” Murat Kurum said.

Afterwards, the Turkish minister reviewed the pavilion.

COP29 has officially kicked off on November 11 in Baku. The event will bring together world leaders, politicians, and climate experts to discuss pressing climate change issues. Climate finance, emission reduction targets, and global cooperation are on the agenda. The results of COP29 are expected to have a significant impact on shaping the planet's future climate strategy.