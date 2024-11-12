COP29 agenda approved in Baku

12 Nov. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The agenda of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) has been approved.

The decision was announced by the COP29 President, Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev at the plenary session after the opening of the conference.

A separate vote was held on each agenda item. At first, Babayev presented the agenda.

“We will inform the public in detail about all discussions taking place here. All agreements reached will be covered in the press daily. The agenda includes a discussion of item 15,” Mukhtar Babayev said.

Candidates for membership in the Executive Committee of the UNFCCC and Kyoto Protocol were then nominated. The COP29 President proposed to complete consultations on elections to the Executive Committee of the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Climate Agreement by November 16.

On the first day, they also adopted decisions on representatives to the Conference of the Parties, and on non-governmental organizations that are not members of the UNFCCC but were proposed for participation in the work of the Convention.