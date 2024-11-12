Tbilisi-Milan flight returns to Tbilisi due to technical malfunction

12 Nov. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Tbilisi-Milan flight, which was operated by Georgian Airways, had to returnto Tbilisi airport due to technical problems, the press service of the airline reported.

It was noted that the plane, which had taken off, unexpectedly lost contact with the navigation equipment.

The captain of the aircraft tried to restore communication, but these attempts were unsuccessful. After circling over the airport for a little less than an hour, the plane returned to the runway.

Technical services are investigating the causes of the malfunction. The airline promised to resume the flight after the necessary work is completed.