Astana supports Baku's initiative on Caspian Sea

12 Nov. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev supported Ilham Aliyev's initiative to establish a group of experts from the Caspian states at COP29 in Baku.

He stressed that the Caspian Sea is in danger, and its preservation is a matter of common concern, requiring long-term cooperation of regional states.

"We support the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev to create a group of experts from the Caspian states",

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan is intensifying its work to preserve the Aral Sea.

In conclusion, he expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani leadership for organizing the event.