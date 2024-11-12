Astana supports Baku's initiative on Caspian Sea

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev supported Ilham Aliyev's initiative to establish a group of experts from the Caspian states at COP29 in Baku.
He stressed that the Caspian Sea is in danger, and its preservation is a matter of common concern, requiring long-term cooperation of regional states.
"We support the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev to create a group of experts from the Caspian states",
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan is intensifying its work to preserve the Aral Sea.
In conclusion, he expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani leadership for organizing the event.