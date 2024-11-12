SOCAR and Italgas sign partnership agreement at COP29

12 Nov. 22:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani oil company SOCAR and Italy's Italgas signed a cooperation agreement during COP29, which began the previous day.

The document was signed by SOCAR Vice President Elshad Nasirov and Italgas CEO Paolo Gallo.

The companies will exchange experience in order to accelerate the energy transition. They will also use Picarro technology to detect gas leaks.

The signed agreement will facilitate a strategic partnership between the companies.

Let us recall that COP29 has been held in the Azerbaijani capital since November 11. The event will last 10 days and will end on November 22. Delegations from more than 80 countries arrived in Baku on the first day. At that time, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with several world leaders, where they discussed the climate agenda and the goals of the event. Similar meetings are taking place today.